Italy to ask state railways to invest in Alitalia: press
October 6, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Italy to ask state railways to invest in Alitalia: press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alitalia plane passes an Air France plane on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulles International Airport in Roissy near Paris, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta is sounding out the state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato about taking a stake in money-losing airline Alitalia, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

The government is holding a meeting on Monday to discuss financial support for the airline, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

Ferrovie dello Stato chief Mauro Moretti will attend the meeting, Il Messaggero said on Sunday without citing sources, to discuss a possible investment. Such a move would counter-balance the influence of Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM, which has signaled it could take a stake in Alitalia.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by William Hardy

