An airplane of Alitalia is seen at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2017.

ROME The sale process for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia will kick off in the next 15 days, Italy's Industry Minister said on Wednesday.

"The commissioners need to draw up a program and are expected to start looking at expressions of interest within 15 days," Carlo Calenda said on Italian radio.

On Tuesday Alitalia filed to be put under special administration for the second time in less than a decade.

The government appointed three commissioners to see whether Alitalia can be restructured, either as a standalone company or through a partial or total sale, or else liquidated.

"I think however an alliance with another carrier is needed," Calenda said.

