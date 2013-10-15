FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
October 15, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

Some key Alitalia investors will join cash call: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Some large shareholders of ailing Italian airline Alitalia are planning to subscribe already on Wednesday to a much-needed capital increase of up to 300 million euros ($407.58 million), a source close to the situation told Reuters.

The source also said that Italian banks IntesaSanpaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) will offer Alitalia 200 million euros in existing and new credit lines aimed at keeping the airline afloat.

The source declined to give details on which shareholders would join the cash call and for how much. But the source said that those attending a board meeting late on Monday “have backed the capital increase unanimously and are thus expected to do their share”.

Investors Gavio, Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI, Riva and Toto were not present during the vote for the capital hike.

It was not immediately possible to reach Alitalia shareholders for comment.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Paola Arosio

