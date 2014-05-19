FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol would sell its 0.3 percent stake in Alitalia if asked: CEO
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 19, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Unipol would sell its 0.3 percent stake in Alitalia if asked: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Alitalia plane is parked on the tarmac at Fiumicino international airport in Rome December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) would sell its 0.3 percent stake in Alitalia if it were asked to do so as part of ongoing talks with Abu Dhabi airline Etihad about investing in the Italian carrier, its chief executive said on Monday.

“It is not a large stake. If we were asked to (as part of negotiations with Etihad) we would sell,” Carlo Cimbri said on the sidelines of a presentation.

Etihad has been looking into a possible investment in Alitalia, which was kept afloat by a government-engineered 500 million euro ($686 million) rescue package last year, since the beginning of 2014.

The prospect of large job cuts at the Italian airline and its debt of at least 800 million euros have hindered the talks.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.