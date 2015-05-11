Al Jazeera America says replaces CEO

A man works at a desk in the Al Jazeera America broadcast center in New York, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Al Jazeera Media Network said on Wednesday it had replaced the chief executive of its U.S. network, Ehab Alshihabi, in a move that follows reports of several staff departures and a lawsuit claiming wrongful termination.

Al Jazeera said in a statement that it had named Al Anstey, managing director of Al Jazeera English, as chief executive to replace Alshihabi. It said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Alshihabi did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

“I’m delighted to be leading Al Jazeera America into the next stage of its development,” Anstey said in the statement. “The United States is a remarkable country, with amazing people across the nation who are looking for in-depth, trusted, and inspiring stories.”

“Having started my career with CBS News, and lived in the US later in my career, I’m very pleased to be returning to the U.S. to continue to uphold the highest standards of organizational excellence at the channel, with an absolute commitment to the very best in journalism and story telling,” Anstey said.

The U.S. network was launched two years ago.

