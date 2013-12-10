FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel publishes briefing documents on ALk's Grastek
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
December 10, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

FDA panel publishes briefing documents on ALk's Grastek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday published briefing documents about Grastek, an oral treatment for grass allergies ahead of a meeting by outside experts to discuss the drug.

The documents didn’t say whether the benefit and safety profile of Grastek supports its approval or not, a spokesman for Alk Abello said.

Grastek has been in use in Europe for several years under the name Grazax.

On Thursday, the committee will meet to discuss Grastek, that would be sold by Merck & Co in the U.S. The FDA may follow the panel’s recommendation but is not obliged to do so.

Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.