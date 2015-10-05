FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alkermes' schizophrenia drug Aristada gets FDA nod
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 5, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Alkermes' schizophrenia drug Aristada gets FDA nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Alkermes Plc’s longer-acting injectable version of blockbuster schizophrenia pill Abilify, making the treatment available in two doses.

Abilify, developed by Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and sold in the United States by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, is already facing generic competition.

Alkermes’ injectable version, Aristada, is expected to be launched immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.