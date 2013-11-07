FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allegiant says it can benefit from AMR-US Airways merger
November 7, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Allegiant says it can benefit from AMR-US Airways merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Allegiant Air MD-83 passenger jet takes off from the Monterey airport in Monterey, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

(Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT.O), a low-cost carrier that serves small cities and leisure destinations, said on Thursday the planned merger of US Airways Group Inc LCC.N and AMR Corp’s AAMRQ.PK American would aid its business.

“We are hopeful that the merger between American and US Airways will actually go through, which we believe will create a bunch of new opportunities that will avail themselves to us,” Allegiant President Andrew Levy told a Raymond James conference that was broadcast over the Internet.

The U.S. Justice Department filed suit in August to block the $11 merger, and Attorney General Eric Holder said this week the government wanted AMR and US Airways to shed landing and takeoff slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington and other “key” U.S. airports.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

