Allegiant computer outage resolved; 26 flights affected

(Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co, the parent of Allegiant Air, said on Friday that a computer outage that affected 26 flights and 4,000 passengers has been resolved, and its systems are back to normal.

The outage, which began earlier in the day, slowed the carrier’s customer check-in and affected its text-alert system.

Of the 26 flights affected, eight were canceled and 18 were rescheduled to operate Saturday, the Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier that serves leisure destinations said in an updated statement. The airline had 250 flights scheduled to operate on Friday.

Shares of Allegiant closed up 2 percent at $120.80 on Nasdaq.