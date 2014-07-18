FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allegiant computer outage resolved; 26 flights affected
July 18, 2014 / 8:39 PM / 3 years ago

Allegiant computer outage resolved; 26 flights affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Allegiant Air MD-83 passenger jet takes off from the Monterey airport in Monterey, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

(Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co, the parent of Allegiant Air, said on Friday that a computer outage that affected 26 flights and 4,000 passengers has been resolved, and its systems are back to normal.

The outage, which began earlier in the day, slowed the carrier’s customer check-in and affected its text-alert system.

Of the 26 flights affected, eight were canceled and 18 were rescheduled to operate Saturday, the Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier that serves leisure destinations said in an updated statement. The airline had 250 flights scheduled to operate on Friday.

Shares of Allegiant closed up 2 percent at $120.80 on Nasdaq.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jan Paschal, Bernard Orr

