FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allenbridge hires former top HSBC hedge fund manager
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
January 16, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

Allenbridge hires former top HSBC hedge fund manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Allenbridge Investment Solutions has hired Tim Gascoigne, the former manager of HSBC Alternative Investment’s flagship $2.4 billion fund of hedge funds, the advisory firm said.

Gascoigne, who was responsible for around $4 billion of the $38 billion that HSBC managed in alternative investments globally, left the company early last year and has now been employed as head of alternatives at AIS. [ID:nL5E8E5A0X]

The $636 billion fund of hedge funds industry continues to suffer client outflows. Some investors have been critical of the extra layer of fees these portfolios charge, as well as the fact that certain funds invested with U.S. fraudster Bernard Madoff.

Some pension funds and other institutional investors have instead switched to buying advice, for which they may pay a lower fee and retain more control than when putting their money into a fund of hedge funds.

Allenbridge Investment Solutions advises funds with more than 32 billion pounds ($51 billion) in assets.

Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.