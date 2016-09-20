FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Allergan buys second fatty liver-disease company
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 20, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Allergan buys second fatty liver-disease company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work at the post where Allergan stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 6, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Allergan Inc on Tuesday said it had paid $50 million for Akarna Therapeutics Ltd, a privately held company developing treatments for a incurable fatty liver disease called NASH.

Just hours earlier, Allergan said it would buy Tobira Therapeutics Inc, also a developer of therapies for NASH, in a deal worth up to $1.7 billion. [nL3N1BW3GA]

Allergan said it would also make potential clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments related to Akarna's lead product, a NASH drug called AKN-083, which has not yet gone into human trials. It works by stimulating a naturally occurring protein called FXR (farnesoid X receptor).

FXR agonists, which are also being studied by Gilead Sciences Inc and other drugmakers, have shown potential in animal studies to improve cholesterol levels and cut levels of blood fats called triglycerides.

Tobira, whose leading experimental medicine, cenicriviroc, has shown promise against NASH in mid-stage trials and is slated to enter Phase 3 studies next year. The disease, affecting more than 15 million Americans, is closely linked to obesity.

Allergan said cenicriviroc and another experimental Tobira drug, evogliptin, could be "highly complementary" to AKN-083.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.