The chief executive officer of Allergan Plc (AGN.N) said his company will limit annual price increases on its prescription drugs, and that "outlier" drugmakers that have imposed huge price increases on their products are scaring off venture capital investors.

CEO Brent Saunders, in an interview on Tuesday, did not mention names of companies, but said several that have come under fire for "egregious" price increases are causing a backlash against the industry.

"My biggest fear, every time there's another headline or more regulator negativity, is that venture capital needed for innovation could move out of the sector," Saunders said, adding that the amount of venture capital backing for early-stage drugmakers is slowing.

"If the bottom of the ecosystem, which is so important for early drug discovery, begins to evaporate, innovation will start to go away," he said. "It has started because of publicity about these outliers and corresponding reaction from the public and regulators."

