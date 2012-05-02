Botox maker Allergan cuts outlook, shares fall

(Reuters) - Allergan Inc (AGN.N), the maker of Botox and breast implants, reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts and provided a weaker-than-expected outlook for the second quarter, sending its shares lower.

“Not a pretty quarter,” Bernstein Research analyst Aaron Gal wrote in a research report. But he noted that the company has managed expectations lower in the first quarter for the past couple of years.

In an interview, Chief Executive David Pyott said Wall Street is looking for problems where they do not exist.

“Our SG&A ratio always starts higher earlier in the year. We tend to expand our sales forces and front-end load DTC (direct-to-consumer ads) ... It’s cyclical. It’s the classic Wall Street thing. They’re determined to find a problem somewhere. I predicted this would happen last night,” Pyott said of Wall Street’s reaction to the company’s financial report.

First-quarter earnings rose to $230.3 million, or 74 cents per share, from $158.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 86 cents per share. On that basis, Wall Street analysts were expecting 87 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose to $1.37 billion from $1.25 billion. Sales of Botox, eye and skin care products and breast implants rose, while sales of LapBand, its gastric band to surgically treat obesity, fell again.

Pyott said investors should not expect a material improvement in LapBand sales until 2013, when he hopes insurance coverage will improve.

Allergan forecast second-quarter earnings, excluding items, of $1.04 to $1.06 per share, which is below the consensus of $1.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.45 billion and $1.50 billion, also below the consensus of $1.51 billion.

However, Allergan said the financial forecast for the full year it provided on February 2 remains unchanged.

During a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Edwards characterized the outlook as conservative.

“We expect to do better than that,” Edwards told analysts.

The company’s shares were down 3.9 percent at $92.62 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange, off the day’s worst level at $90.68.