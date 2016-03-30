FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer, Allergan get request for additional information from FTC
March 30, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Pfizer, Allergan get request for additional information from FTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Dublin, Ireland November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc said they have received a request for additional information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission with respect to their merger.

The FTC’s request for information extends the waiting period required under antitrust rules to 30 days, after the companies have provided the information.

The companies said the request was anticipated as part of the regulatory process and they were working with the FTC in connection with the review.

The companies continue to expect the deal to close in the second half of 2016.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

