Teva Pharm sees close of $40.5 billion Allergan generics deal by June
March 15, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

Teva Pharm sees close of $40.5 billion Allergan generics deal by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign bearing the logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in its Jerusalem oral solid dosage plant (OSD) December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) said on Tuesday it now expects its $40.5 billion acquisition of the generic drug activities of Allergan (AGN.N) to be completed by June.

Teva (TEVA.N), the world’s biggest generic drugmaker, previously expected the deal would close by the end of the first quarter with the potential for it to be slightly delayed into April.

While significant progress has been made, “Teva now anticipates that completing the acquisition could take as long as June 2016, based upon its current estimate of the timing to obtain clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission,” it said in a statement.

Teva said it continues to work closely with the FTC to obtain U.S. regulatory approval. Last week it received regulatory approval from the European Commission for its acquisition, subject to certain divestitures.

Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
