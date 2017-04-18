FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan, Argentum settle patent dispute over eye drug Restasis
April 18, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 months ago

Allergan, Argentum settle patent dispute over eye drug Restasis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015.Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. generic drug company Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Allergan Plc that settles a patent dispute over the generic version of Allergan's eye drug, Restasis.

The agreement gives Argentum the right to sell the copycat version of Restasis before the patents covering the drug expire, Argentum said. It did not disclose when it would launch the generic product.

Restasis, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2002, is used to treat dry eye.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

