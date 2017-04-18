How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
U.S. generic drug company Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Allergan Plc that settles a patent dispute over the generic version of Allergan's eye drug, Restasis.
The agreement gives Argentum the right to sell the copycat version of Restasis before the patents covering the drug expire, Argentum said. It did not disclose when it would launch the generic product.
Restasis, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2002, is used to treat dry eye.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.
(Reuters Health) - Light, localized illnesses like a runny nose may not affect distance runners’ performance, but racing within days of an acute, systemic infection raises the odds of never finishing, researchers say.