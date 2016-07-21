FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Amgen, Allergan biosimilar found as effective as Roche cancer drug
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 21, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Amgen, Allergan biosimilar found as effective as Roche cancer drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California in this October 21, 2013 file photo.Robert Galbraith/Files

(Reuters) - Amgen Inc and Allergan Plc said their copycat version of Roche Holding AG's blockbuster cancer treatment, Herceptin, was found as effective as the original in a late-stage study.

There were no "clinically meaningful" differences in data gathered from patients given Herceptin and the copycat version, ABP 980, to treat a type of early breast cancer, said Sean Harper, Amgen's executive vice president of research and development.

"... We believe that the totality of the evidence we've generated supports ABP 980 as highly similar to the reference product," he said.

Roche's Herceptin is an injected biologic drug made from living cells. Biologics are more complex than traditional pills and cannot be copied with precision, and so, their knock-off versions are called biosimilars instead of generics.

Herceptin, which generated sales of more than 6 billion Swiss francs last year, is also approved for use in forms of metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Shares of Amgen and Allergan were flat in morning trading on Thursday.

Reporting by Dipika Jain; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.