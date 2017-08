The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Allergan PLC's Forest Laboratories and Forest Pharmaceuticals units will pay $38 million to settle U.S. charges that it paid physicians to prescribe three medications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said the alleged kickbacks involved the companies' blood pressure hypertension drug Bystolic, fibromyalgia medication Savella and the Alzheimer’s disease product Namend.