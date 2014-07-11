Allergan asks stockholders not to act on Pershing Square proposal

Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott speaks during an interview in New York July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Allergan Inc advised its stockholders to refrain from taking any action in response to Pershing Square Capital Management’s proposal to replace a majority of the botox maker’s board.

William Ackman’s Pershing Square has been pushing for a special meeting of Allergan shareholders to consider the removal of six directors and the appointment of its slate of nominees.

“We believe Pershing Square’s attempt to replace a majority of the Allergan Board is a further effort to support Valeant in its bid to acquire Allergan at a grossly inadequate price,” Allergan said on Friday.

The company has been trying to fight off a $53 billion hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor William Ackman since late April.

Allergan is expected to unveil details of its plan to remain a stand-alone company when it releases second-quarter results this month.

The company has said it is considering acquisitions of its own, additional spending cuts or taking on debt to buy back shares.