(Reuters) - A U.S. court ordered drugmaker Allergan Inc to produce board documents related to its strategy to counter the hostile bid by William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management and Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

The court denied Allergan’s request for a protective order regarding the documents and ordered the company to produce “unredacted copies of the documents”.