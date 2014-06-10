FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to take bid to shareholders after Allergan rejection
June 10, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Valeant to take bid to shareholders after Allergan rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Allergan Inc’s “inaccurate and misleading statements” and unsupported arguments about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc leaves Valeant no choice but to take its $53 billion takeover offer directly to Allergan shareholders, Valeant said on Tuesday.

Allergan’s board has been unwilling to meet with Valeant, which it must do to properly gauge the value of Valeant’s offer, spokeswoman Laurie Little said in a statement. Allergan rejected Valeant’s most recent offer earlier in the day.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba

