#Deals
September 5, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Alliance HealthCare Services explores sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, a provider of diagnostics imaging and radiation oncology services, is exploring a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Newport Beach, California-based Alliance, which has a market capitalization of just over $300 million, has tapped investment bank Moelis & Co to assist with that effort, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Alliance HealthCare Services says it provides imaging and radiation oncology services to more than 1,000 hospitals and healthcare institutions. Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP owns a 44 percent stake.

Representatives for Alliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a Moelis spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
