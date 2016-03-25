FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yokohama Rubber to buy Alliance Tire Group for about $1.2 billion
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 25, 2016 / 8:30 AM / in 2 years

Yokohama Rubber to buy Alliance Tire Group for about $1.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T) said on Friday it had agreed to buy Alliance Tire Group B.V. from private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and others for about $1.2 billion in a bid to expand its commercial tire business.

The Japanese company said in a statement it would buy all the shares of the Netherlands-headquartered company, with the deal expected to close on July 1. bit.ly/1WNmTlW

KKR bought a controlling stake in Alliance Tire from Warburg Pincus in 2013, and sources at the time said it paid $500 million.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.