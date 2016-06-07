RIT Capital drops plans to buy UK investment firm Alliance Trust

(Reuters) - RIT Capital Partners Plc (RCP.L), a British investment trust chaired by financier Jacob Rothschild, said it did not intend to make an offer for Alliance Trust Plc (ATST.L).

RIT, which manages about 2.4 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) of assets, said it would not be in the best interests of its shareholders to make an offer for the fellow investment firm.

Alliance Trust said in May it received an informal merger approach from RIT.

Alliance Trust, with assets of about 3.4 billion pounds, appointed a new chairman earlier this year as part of a major overhaul and hired Canaccord Genuity to advise the company on a strategic review.

The 128-year old trust, which has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott to make changes, said last year it planned to sell non-core investments, cut costs and make its board fully independent, consisting solely of non-executive directors.

Alliance Trust said in a statement on Tuesday that the review had made good progress and would continue.

The company said it would continue to suspend share buybacks until the review was completed.

Alliance's stock was down 1 percent at 511 pence at 1131 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, while RIT Capital was up 0.6 percent.

($1 = 0.6853 pounds)