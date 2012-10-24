FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AllianceBernstein's third-quarter revenue rises 10 percent
October 24, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

AllianceBernstein's third-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB.N) reported third-quarter profit on Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates and said net revenue rose 10 percent as outflows from its investment products slowed considerably from year-ago levels.

Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA (AXAF.PA), AllianceBernstein got a big lift from its retail segment, where gross sales were $15.2 billion and net customer inflows were $5 billion, the company’s highest since 2000.

Overall, AllianceBernstein’s net revenue was $708 million, compared with $642 million in the year-ago period. The company’s operating loss in the quarter was $56 million, reflecting a $168 million real estate charge that was announced previously. That compared with operating profit of $78 million in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management at the end of September were $419 billion, up 4.2 percent from year-ago levels when the S&P 500 Index slid 14 percent in the third quarter of 2011. The third-quarter assets under management increased even though AllianceBernstein in July lost a $5 billion mandate from Vanguard Group, the No. 1 mutual fund company.

“While the firm has had a penchant for institutional outflows over the last four-plus years, its negative flow problem has diminished, and could potentially reverse course in the next year or so,” Morningstar Inc analyst Greggory Warren said in a recent research report.

On an adjusted basis, AllianceBernstein’s net income per unit was 36 cents, compared with 30 cents per unit in the year-ago period. Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings per unit of 27 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total net outflows from investments that include mutual funds, hedge funds and separately managed accounts were $4.4 billion in the third quarter. That was much improved from year-ago net outflows of $15.4 billion.

Shares of AllianceBernstein were unchanged in after-hours trade on Wednesday, having lost 0.9 percent to $15.57 in regular trade.

Since August 2, when AllianceBernstein released its second-quarter results, the company’s stock has risen 28 percent to $15.57.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gary Hill, Tim Dobbyn and Kenneth Barry

