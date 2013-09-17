FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alliance Fiber Optics raises revenue forecast; shares jump
September 17, 2013 / 9:09 PM / 4 years ago

Alliance Fiber Optics raises revenue forecast; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alliance Fiber Optic Products Inc AFOP.O, a supplier of fiber optic components, raised its revenue expectations for the current quarter due to a recovery in spending by telecom equipment makers.

The company’s shares jumped about 15 percent to $23.2 in after-market trading.

Alliance Fiber Optic now expects sales above $22 million for the quarter ending September 30, higher than the $19.5 million to $20.5 million it forecast earlier.

“With increased demands for datacomm applications, customer orders have been stronger than expected,” Chief Executive Peter Chang said in a statement.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company’s shares closed at $20.24 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
