Elliott rejects Alliance defense document as row escalates

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of Alliance Trust attends the final session 'The Global Agenda 2015' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors, the rebel shareholder seeking a boardroom shake-up at Alliance Trust, rejected the trust’s defense of its performance, costs and dividend policy on Tuesday, and reiterated calls for the election of three new directors.

In the latest round of the war of words between one of Britain’s oldest investment companies and its largest investor, Elliott published a study of the trust’s shareholder circular, which it said failed “to engage on matters of substance and resorts to personal attacks.”

Using data from third parties including AIC, Bloomberg and MSCI, Elliott said that over all relevant return periods Alliance Trust had underperformed its sector peers and relevant benchmarks.

It also said the trust’s “ongoing charges ratio” -- the cost of running its business -- of 0.6 percent of assets under management was distorted, and was 1 percent on average over the past five years.

The trust’s dividend policy, one of the key attractions to its predominantly retail investor base, was propped up last year by “unsustainable one-off effects,” it added.

Alliance Trust declined to comment.

On March 16, the New York-based hedge fund famous for holding out against Argentina’s debt restructurings, requisitioned a vote on the election of Anthony Brooke, Peter Chambers and Rory Macnamara as independent non-executive directors for Alliance Trust after raising concerns about the trust’s corporate governance.

Alliance has responded strongly to suggestions of underperformance in a series of statements and told shareholders that Elliott had regularly sought to influence and alter the strategy of its targets through public and disruptive campaigns.

The trust is advised by Lazard and J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Meanwhile, Tim Ingram, a former non-executive director of the trust and a shareholder, backed Elliott’s stance on Sunday.

“The continuing high discount in the (Alliance Trust) share price is the market recognition of such unsatisfactory performance -- even just “average” performance would improve the share price and value,” he said.