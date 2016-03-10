FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz names successors to board members Ralph, Zimmerer
March 10, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz names successors to board members Ralph, Zimmerer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz named two new board members to succeed asset management chief Jay Ralph and company investment head Maximilian Zimmerer, who will step down this year.

Europe’s biggest insurer said Jacqueline Hunt, 47, a former chief executive for the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa at Prudential, would replace Ralph from July 1.

Ralph is leaving Allianz at his own request to spend more time with his family, the company said in a statement.

Allianz also said Guenther Thallinger, 44, would take over responsibility for Investment Management as well as the Global Life and Health business from Zimmerer from Jan. 1, 2017.

Zimmerer is retiring when his contract ends on Dec. 31, the company said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

