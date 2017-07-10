Robust German exports push up trade surplus in May
BERLIN German exports rose more strongly than expected in May, outpacing a solid increase in imports and widening the trade surplus of Europe's biggest economy, data showed on Monday.
FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) plans to cut 300 German jobs from its information technology division, using staff buyouts, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Monday.
Currently around 2,000 staff work at Allianz Technology in Germany, the company said. Staff have until October to accept a buyout offer, Allianz said.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last month that Allianz was planning to cut a total of almost 1,300 jobs, some of which have already gone as a result of early retirement.
ISTANBUL The world might be heading for an oil supply shortage following a steep drop in investments and a lack of fresh conventional discoveries, Saudi Aramco's chief executive said on Monday.