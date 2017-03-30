Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies.

As part of the job, Hall will manage a number of private-equity funds invested in real estate, distressed debt and making other bets in the credit market. He starts May 1.

Hall previously worked for Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) for 12 years, most recently as a senior managing director, according to Pimco.

Pimco, which managed nearly $1.47 trillion on Dec 31 and is based in Newport Beach, Calif., is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE (ALVG.DE).