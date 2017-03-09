Allianz logos are pictured in front of the headquarters of German insurance group Allianz AG in Munich, Germany, June 22, 2006. REUTERS/Alexandra Winkler/File Photo

BERLIN Allianz has picked a new finance chief, it said on Thursday, as the German insurance group presses ahead with a reshuffle of top management positions.

Giulio Terzariol, who runs group planning and controlling and has been with Allianz for 19 years, will succeed finance chief Dieter Wemmer next January and serve until December 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Munich-based Allianz will also replace the head of its German operations, Werner Zedelius, with Niran Peiris who has held positions with the firm in Australia, it said.

Wemmer and Zedelius are leaving because they're reaching the company's age limit of 60 years.

Separately, Allianz proposed two new candidates for election to its supervisory board, including former Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer, and proposed three board members for re-election.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter)