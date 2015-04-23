FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz says to keep Pimco as outflows continue: Manager Magazin
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 23, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Allianz says to keep Pimco as outflows continue: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Diekmann, Chief Executive of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) rejected the suggestion that it split off or sell its Pimco asset management unit, even as customer outflows are expected to drag on, Allianz’s chief executive told a magazine.

“There are still net outflows and that is unlikely to change in the full year,” Germany’s Manager Magazin quoted Michael Diekmann as saying in the summary of an article to be published on Friday.

Both Diekmann and his designated successor as CEO, Oliver Baete, rejected the idea of spinning off the unit, citing the “enormous synergies” between asset management and life insurance.

Baete, who takes over as CEO next month, said he planned to use the rest of this year to develop the insurer’s strategy for the coming years.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.