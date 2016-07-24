FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New Allianz asset management chief wants closer ties with Pimco: FT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

New Allianz asset management chief wants closer ties with Pimco: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) (L) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015.Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - A new top executive at German insurer Allianz wants to forge closer ties with its U.S. asset management business, Pimco, according to the Financial Times.

A report in Monday's editions of the newspaper quoted Jackie Hunt, Allianz's new asset management chief, as saying Pimco and Europe's biggest insurer both saw a need for a closer relationship.

“You’ll see Allianz being more involved in the asset management businesses than in the past,” Hunt told the FT.

Hunt started her new role earlier this month. She oversees asset managers at Pimco and Allianz Global Investors, as well as Allianz's U.S. life insurance business.

Last week, Pimco appointed a new chief executive officer, Manny Roman. It has faced turmoil following significant investor outflows in recent years and the departure of key executives, including its founder and former chief investment officer Bill Gross in 2014.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.