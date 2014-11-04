FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco Total Return ETF posts $437 million outflow in October: Morningstar
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 4, 2014 / 4:08 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return ETF posts $437 million outflow in October: Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An undated handout photo of Pimco's headquarters in Newport Beach, California. REUTERS/Pimco/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund posted its second straight month of outflows in October, totaling $437 million compared with $631 million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.

The Pimco Total Return ETF, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, saw nearly $550 million in outflows in the two days following news of the departure on Sept. 26 of longtime manager Bill Gross.

Pacific Investment Management Co, which had assets under management of $1.876 trillion as of Sept. 30, said in late September that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether the Pimco Total Return ETF inflated the returns of the portfolio. That was the last in a series of incidents that preceded Gross’ decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus Capital Group.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.