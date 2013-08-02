FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property-casualty, asset management boost Allianz profits
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2013 / 5:22 AM / in 4 years

Property-casualty, asset management boost Allianz profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz is pictured in Tokyo October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz’s (ALVG.DE) operating profit grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter, with a strong performance in property and casualty insurance and asset management overcoming weakness in life insurance.

A 5.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit to 2.4 billion euros ($529 million) surpassed the average forecast of 2.3 billion in a Reuters poll, enabling Europe’s biggest insurer to confirm a full-year target of 9.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million.

“Based on our current projections we see the figure more toward the upper end of this range,” Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement, adding the standard caveat that the projection stood as long as natural catastrophes and capital market turbulence did not exceed expected levels.

Operating profit in property and casualty insurance also surpassed analysts’ expectations, despite a net hit of 330 million euros from flooding in central Europe in June, which Allianz trimmed from an estimated 350 million previously.

Asset management also rose strongly on higher fees and commissions, although third party net asset inflows slowed to 7 billion euros from 19 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.

Life and health insurance fared less well than analysts had expected, hurt by investment results at the company’s German operations, reflecting the low interest rate environment and regulations that limit Allianz’s options for investing assets.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record, Allianz trades at 9 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Europe’s No. 2 insurer Axa (AXAF.PA), which trades at a multiple of just over 8.

Allianz’s net income rose by 27 percent to 1.6 billion euros, contrasting with rival Axa, which on Friday reported a 1 percent decline in first-half earnings, hit by an accounting loss on interest rate hedging instruments.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.