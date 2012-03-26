FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contract Research Solutions seeks bankruptcy protection
March 26, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 6 years ago

Contract Research Solutions seeks bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. clinical research firm Contract Research Solutions Inc, also known as Cetero, filed for bankruptcy protection early on Monday, court filings show.

The company has listed estimated liabilities of $100 million to $500 million and assets of $1 million to $10 million, according to court documents.

Contract research organizations (CROs) like Cetero provide outsourced drug research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

The case is: Contract Research Solutions Inc, Case No. 12-11004, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad

