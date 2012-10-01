FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allocate Software estimates lower core earnings in first half
October 1, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Allocate Software estimates lower core earnings in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Allocate Software Plc ALLA.L said its first-half core earnings would be lower than a year earlier as delays in closing contracts in its UK healthcare business hurt new license sales in the first quarter.

The company said revenue in the first half would fall short of its expectations.

“While it is not ... certain that the first-half revenue shortfall will be fully recouped in the second half, any resulting impact on profit will likely be mitigated by tight control over operating expenditure,” Chief Executive Ian Bowles said.

The company, which provides software that helps companies allocate their workforce, said the revenue shortfall in its new license business would weigh on its total revenue in the current second quarter.

Allocate Software shares were down about 5 percent at 78.26 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1318 GMT on Monday.

Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
