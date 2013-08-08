Allscripts second-quarter profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Healthcare technology company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX.O) reported a profit that missed analysts’ estimates for the third straight quarter due to lower revenue from system sales and professional services.

Shares of the company fell 3 percent to $15.60 in trading after the bell.

The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $8 million, or 4 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $344.8 million.

The company earned 5 cents per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bookings, which reflect the value of executed contracts, rose 10 pct to $214.1 million. The company said it experienced the highest quarterly level of new bookings in six quarters.

Allscripts’ contract backlog, which represents the value of bookings and maintenance contracts that have not yet been recognized as revenue, was $3.2 billion.

Allscripts last month said it expected positive growth in bookings in the second quarter, after a turbulent year during which the management considered selling the company.

The company’s bookings suffered in 2012, dropping almost 30 percent due to the company’s plans to sell itself.

Allscripts, which sells software and hardware related to health record management and financial management, dropped the sale plan in December and named a new chief executive.

The company has since been trying to turn around its business by growing bookings and launching products.

It bought two health management software providers in March, adding a healthcare information-sharing system and patient care coordination system to its product line.

Shares of the company closed at $16.13 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.