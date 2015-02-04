FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allstate profit falls 1.9 percent
February 4, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Allstate profit falls 1.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Allstate Corp (ALL.N), the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer in the United States, reported a 1.9 percent fall in quarterly profit as it paid out more in claims.

The company’s net income available to common shareholders was $795 million, or $1.86 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $810 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Property-liability premiums rose 4.8 percent to $7.35 billion.

The weighted average of diluted common shares of the company fell to 427.7 million from 459.6 million a year ago.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das

