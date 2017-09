Traders work at the Post that trades Ally Financial Inc. following the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N) said on Monday that Jeffrey Brown, the company’s head of dealer financial services, has been named chief executive, effective immediately.

Brown replaces Michael Carpenter, who had served as Ally’s top boss since November 2009.