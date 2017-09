An Ally Financial sign is seen on a building in Charlotte, North Carolina May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is holding the total compensation unchanged this year for the head of bailed-out auto lender Ally Financial ALLY_pb.N, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

“The CEO compensation package payable by Ally Financial has not increased,” the Treasury said in a statement, adding that the overall amount of compensation for the company’s chief executive officer has been unchanged since 2010.