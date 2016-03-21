Ally to add independent director in consultation with Lion Point

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc said on Monday it would appoint an independent director in consultation with activist hedge fund to Lion Point Capital.

Lion Point has been agitating for a number of changes at the auto loan company. In January, it asked Ally to explore strategic alternatives and also extend its director nomination deadline to consider two of its candidates.

Ally rebuffed the idea of exploring strategic alternatives and said it would not extend the deadline. However, the firm said it would consider Lion Point’s candidates.

On Monday, Ally said it expects to appoint a new director no later than June 30. The appointment will expand the board to 12 members.

Reacting to the move, Lion Point said it was withdrawing its director nominations and shareholder proposal.

Lion Point, which holds less than one percent of the lender, was making its first public campaign to push change at a company.