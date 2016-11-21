FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Ally Financial settles with DoJ over mortgage-related claims
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 21, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 9 months ago

Ally Financial settles with DoJ over mortgage-related claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N) said it agreed to pay $52 million to settle claims made by the U.S. Department of Justice against its former mortgage unit related to alleged misstatements about its residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBSs).

The investigations and potential claims were against former unit Residential Capital LLC and its units (ResCap RMBS), the automotive lender said on Monday.

The settlement amount was fully reserved in the third quarter, Ally said.

Ally also agreed to withdraw the broker-dealer registration of Ally Securities LLC, formerly Residential Funding Securities LLC.

Ally said the decision would have no impact on operations as the broker-dealer had not been a "significant" part of the company for some time.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.