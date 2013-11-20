FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ally Financial repays $5.9 billion in bailout aid: Treasury
November 20, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ally Financial repays $5.9 billion in bailout aid: Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Ally Financial sign is seen on a building in Charlotte, North Carolina May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Auto lender Ally Financial Inc ALLY_pb.N has repaid the U.S. government $5.9 billion in federal bailout aid it received during the financial crisis, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

With the payment, the government has received $12.3 billion from Ally, more than 70 percent of the total aid provided by the government, the Treasury said in a news release.

Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors (GM.N), received a $17.2 billion bailout during the financial crisis. Last week, the Federal Reserve approved the company’s 2013 capital plan, clearing the way for repayment to Treasury.

Reporting by Patrick Temple-West

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
