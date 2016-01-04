FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally Financial turns down Lion Point request to explore alternatives
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 4, 2016 / 11:37 PM / 2 years ago

Ally Financial turns down Lion Point request to explore alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two board director nominees of Lion Point Capital, but turned down the hedge fund’s request for it to explore strategic alternatives.

“Although we are troubled by Lion Point’s tactics, our fundamental disagreement is with Lion Point’s clear agenda to force a sale of Ally,” Ally Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in a statement.

Ally said it had concluded that stockholder value would not be enhanced by the creation of a committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Its business and financial fundamentals and prospects are strong, Ally added.

Lion Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Michael Flahery in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.