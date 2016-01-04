Ally Financial turns down Lion Point request to explore alternatives

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two board director nominees of Lion Point Capital, but turned down the hedge fund’s request for it to explore strategic alternatives.

“Although we are troubled by Lion Point’s tactics, our fundamental disagreement is with Lion Point’s clear agenda to force a sale of Ally,” Ally Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in a statement.

Ally said it had concluded that stockholder value would not be enhanced by the creation of a committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Its business and financial fundamentals and prospects are strong, Ally added.

Lion Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment.