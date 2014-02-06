FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ally Financial profit hurt by settlement charge
February 6, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Ally Financial profit hurt by settlement charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Ally Financial sign is seen on a building in Charlotte, North Carolina May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc, the auto lender owned in part by the U.S. government, posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a $98 million charge related to a settlement with federal regulators.

The Detroit-based company, once the auto lending arm of General Motors Co (GM.N), said net earnings fell to $104 million in the fourth quarter, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.

Last year’s results got a boost from an $856 million tax benefit.

Ally had agreed to pay $98 million in December to settle allegations by regulators that it discriminated in auto lending against black, Hispanic and Asian/Pacific Islander borrowers.

(Corrects first paragraph Ally being majority owned by the U.S. government to partially owned)

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

