#Business News
May 14, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

ResCap decision good for taxpayers: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The decision by Ally Financial Inc’s mortgage unit to file for bankruptcy should make it easier for the government to recover its investment in the auto lender, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

“While it is unfortunate that a Chapter 11 filing became necessary for ResCap, we believe that this action puts taxpayers in a stronger position to continue recovering their investment in Ally Financial,” Treasury Assistant Secretary Timothy Massad said in a statement.

Massad noted that the government does not have any direct investment stake in Residential Capital, the Ally Financial unit that announced a bankruptcy filing earlier on Monday. He said both the Treasury and Ally’s board of directors had agreed with and consented to ResCap’s decision to file for bankruptcy.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

