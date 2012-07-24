Spanish company Almirall gets EU nod for smoker's cough drug

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall SA said late on Tuesday its inhaled treatment for smoker’s cough, a serious lung disease known as COPD, had been approved by European regulators.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company confirmed that U.S. drug regulators had also given the green light to the twice-daily drug, which will be used to treat symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The drug will be marketed in the United States by Forest Laboratories Inc.

Almirall’s shares closed up 7.07 percent on Tuesday at 6.06 euros a share.

“It’s very positive ... it opens the door to new approvals and it will have an impact on the bottom-line,” said one sector analyst, who requested anonymity.

Almirall’s treatment loosens the muscles around the lungs to improve airflow. COPD makes breathing difficult and is often caused by cigarette smoking, which kills between 200,000 and 300,000 people in Europe a year, Almirall said.

Almirall said in a statement that its treatment would be available in some countries of the European market in 2012.