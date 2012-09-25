Alnylam gets favorable ruling in patent suit against Tekmira

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. federal court has ruled that it could sue Canada’s Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp for infringing patents on lipid nanoparticle technology exclusively licensed to Alnylam.

Alnylam also said it filed a similar lawsuit in Canada.

Alnylam had alleged that Tekmira provided its molecules to pharmaceutical collaborators despite having an exclusive agreement licensing them to Alnylam to use in its RNA therapy.

The company said the U.S. federal court in Massachusetts denied Tekmira’s motions to dismiss certain claims by Alnylam.

Alnylam shares closed at $19.38 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.